'Strays over 70's Do It Again !

More success on the road for 'Strays over 70's

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further Success comes hot on the heels of Doncaster for Harrogate Stray’s Over 70’s at Clitheroe

In the Strays over 70’s attempt in March 2026 to enter what is considered the best, most competitive and well organised Walking Football league in the country, namely the GMWFL based at Heywood in Manchester, the team have to start playing more varied strong opposition, even if having to travel further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To start this process the 'Strays were invited by Ian Jones (England over 75’s player known to our own Colin Stringfellow and Lawrie Coulthard) on the 18th September, to play a 3 game competitive series for a token cup against Blackpool Senior Seasiders over 70’s team who currently sit 3rd in the second tier of the GMWFL so by definition, a team of high standard to be reckoned with.

More Success On The Road for Strays Over70's

The team travelling to Clitheroe in Lancashire was a testament to the 'Strays willingness to do what it takes to improve as a squad.

'Strays test was clearly not easy in facing formidable opponents, which included one of the best goalkeepers in the country, turning out for Blackpool was the effervescent Steve Hyde whose WF CV is impressive. Their team was managed by Jim Campbell.

Adding to the above the squad was severely depleted with Colin Stringfellow, Paddy Keightley, Dave Byrne and Paul Hutchinson not available for selection leaving a team of 6 players with no substitutes having to contend with an 8 man squad from Blackpool.

GAME 1 – Result Strays 1 – 0 Blackpool 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An edgy and cautious start was inevitable, this saw a close passing game by both sides with little yielding, the 'Strays tactic was exactly that, see how the Seasiders started their formation with us playing a holding pattern. On 5 minutes the Strays upped the press in our attempt to test the keeper as much as possible with long range attempts to gauge his reactions and abilities resulting in a 0-0 half time. At the restart we knew what we had to do and, with both sides upping the tempo it was fair to say that the Strays attempts on goal increased dramatically only to be thwarted by the keeper and a number of attempts off the post, with the game coming to a close a neat through ball from Mike Pyle found Derek Rowe whose attempt was saved with the rebound coming to Paul Dexter who was perfectly positioned to slot the winning goal home, we had found the route to goal and took it.

GAME 2 - Result – Seasiders 1 – 0 Strays

From the off a change in formation and players by the Seasiders saw a very tight first half with them upping their chances and playing more in rhythm, despite 'Strays press they couldn’t find our way through their able defence for clear chances resulting in a 0-0 half time. At the restart 'Strays changed formation looking to go wide to split them in order to penetrate through the middle and exerting a lot of pressure on their goal. To their credit they were giving us as good as they got resulting in the deadlock being broken by them with a good shot through a crowded middle that an unsighted Paul Rogers could not keep out. Despite 'Strays constant press in the last 2 minute’s we failed to find an equaliser, fair play to them in securing the win, this was a salutary lesson as to what we will face in the GMWFL.

Game 3 – Result Strays 3 – 0 Seasiders

Following the defeat a dusting off and team huddle brought renewed energy and determination to stick to a systemfrom the off the ball was won in midfield by Mike Pyle, slotting a deftly weighted pass to Derek Rowe to strike low and hard past the keeper to open our account in the 2nd minute, that said the team were not relaxing as we pressed very hard to get 'Strays second and so it came with lovely interplay from defence to attack with Paul Dexter neatly turning his defender to grab a second on 8 minutes to put us in the driving seat going in at half time 2-0 up. At the restart the Seasiders had no option but to press and this they did but in doing so they were vulnerable to our press where our chances and strike rate increased, a break in play saw Paul Dexter grab the ball in attack to be denied under DOGSO, coolly slotting home the penalty to put the game beyond doubt with the win secured and an overall result of 4-1.

The entire 'Strays Team showed their total commitment to our club in travelling such long distances, especially Dave "Spuggy" Sparrow, playing very well over the 3 games where it was particularly pleasing for Paul Dexter to achieve 3 goals against a well organised Blackpool Seasiders who were a pleasure to play against, they played in the spirit and manner of the good of the game where we secured new friendships and another trophy to boot, we hope to meet them again in the GMWFL in 2026 and or a regional competition

The squad was: Paul Rogers (GK), Dave Sparrow, Charlie Florance, Mike Pyle (Captain), Paul Dexter and Derek Rowe.