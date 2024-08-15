North Yorkshire set for a sport filled September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I have talked before about the importance of great events and the impact that they can have on a destination. Events give visitors a reason to visit a destination at a specific time, they create an electric atmosphere and can raise the profile of a place, but most importantly they provide an incredible economic injection.

We are very lucky in Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire to have a packed year-round programme of eclectic events from the quirky and unique with the Knaresborough Bed Race and Whitby Goth Weekend to internationally renowned events right here in Harrogate courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals and numerous high-quality food and drink events as well as those celebrating our agricultural roots.

This September, however, it is all about sport. In just a few weeks’ time we will welcome two major sporting events to the county. The first Long Course Weekend Yorkshire is taking place in Masham between 6th and 8th September, shortly after we host a section of the route of the prestigious Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men’s race on 4th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are used to hosting sporting events here in North Yorkshire, so it is no wonder that cycling events such as the Tour of Britain return time and time again. Those taking part not only benefit from riding through our picturesque towns, stunning countryside including our national parks and our charming villages, but participants are challenged by the many exhilarating climbs. I have no doubt that the cyclists will also be treated to a warm Yorkshire welcome as they pass through Stokesley, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby and Staithes.

Long Course Weekend

We will see more cycling with The Yorkshire Dales Sportive which will take place on the Saturday of the Long Course Weekend and is being billed as the most scenic cycling route in the UK. Cyclists will wind their way through the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park with a 56 and 112-mile course available before receiving a red-carpet finish in Masham market place. The sportive is one of three sporting events taking place across the weekend of September 6-8, where athletes are encouraged to take part in all or just one of the events which also includes an open-water swim and a range of running distances from 5km to a full marathon. Long Course Weekend is a global multi-sport event which has chosen North Yorkshire for its first English event. The event which will attract thousands of competitors and visitors is set to bring in as much as £2 million to North Yorkshire’s economy with those attending filling our hotel beds, visiting nearby attractions, dining out in restaurants and spending in the local shops.

I encourage everyone to come and experience the amazing atmosphere that these types of events create this September. There are even still opportunities to participate or volunteer for Long Course Weekend Yorkshire. Head to their website at lcwyorkshire.com to find out more.