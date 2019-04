Harrogate RUFC head into the final week of the 2018/19 North Premier season with their play-off hopes still very much alive following a 47-27 triumph over local rivals Ilkley.

The Aces were just too good for their visitors at the Stratstone Stadium on Saturday, leaving director of rugby Dave Doherty a happy man.

Dave Doherty on the charge during Harrogate RUFC's home victory over Ilkley. Picture: Gerard Binks

Click on the video above to watch his post-match reaction.