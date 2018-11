Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby Dave Doherty was left "frustrated" as his injury-hit side went down 13-10 at home to Alnwick.

The Aces led 10-8 going into the final 10 minutes of what was a scrappy North Premier Division clash at the Stratstone Stadium, however the visitors grabbed a late try to take the spoils.

Dave Doherty in action for Harrogate RUFC. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Here is Doherty's post-match reaction to Saturday's defeat.