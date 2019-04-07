Hugo Tasker on the run. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS

IN PICTURES: Harrogate RUFC 47 Ilkley RUFC 27

Harrogate RUFC came out on top of a high-scoring local derby showdown with Ilkley on Saturday.

Here's a selection of images from the Aces' 47-27 victory at the Stratstone Stadium. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS.

James Millington looks to offload in the tackle.
Jonny Coser races away to register the second Harrogate try of the afternoon.
Andy Boyde on the charge.
Dave Doherty leaves a host of Ilkley defenders trailing in his wake.
