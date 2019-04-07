IN PICTURES: Harrogate RUFC 47 Ilkley RUFC 27
Harrogate RUFC came out on top of a high-scoring local derby showdown with Ilkley on Saturday.
Here's a selection of images from the Aces' 47-27 victory at the Stratstone Stadium. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS.
James Millington looks to offload in the tackle.
Jonny Coser races away to register the second Harrogate try of the afternoon.
Andy Boyde on the charge.
Dave Doherty leaves a host of Ilkley defenders trailing in his wake.
