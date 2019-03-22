Harrogate RUFC set for must-win showdown with irrepressible Hull RUFC

Harrogate RUFC must beat runaway North Premier leaders Hull this weekend if they are to realise their ambition of finishing the season in a promotion play-off spot.

That is the view of the Aces’ director of rugby Dave Doherty ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash at the Stratstone Stadium (3pm kick-off).

“If we are serious about finishing second then we need to turn Hull over,” he said.

“They’re a very strong side, comfortably the best in this division, but I know the boys will raise their game.

“It’s a massive one for us, however if we can come out on top then it will leave us in a really good position.”

‘Gate are currently locked in a tense three-way battle for the division’s one play-off berth.

They sit third in the table, level on points with second-placed Blaydon and one ahead of Billingham, who are fourth, meaning that none of the trio have any real margin for error between now and the end of the campaign.

Doherty’s men head into probably their biggest game of the season in the best possible form having won six on the bounce, though irrepressible Hull have won 21 out of 22 in the league this term and have already been crowned champions.