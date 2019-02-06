Fundraisers’ burning ambition to support Marie Curie nurses

More than 20 individuals with a burning ambition to walk barefoot across hot embers will do so in aid of Marie Curie this week.

A Firewalk, aimed at raising money to support local people living with a terminal illness and their families, will take place at Harrogate RUFC on Friday evening.

The club are hosting the event in memory of their ex-president John Finnegan, and Graham Siswick, formerly first team manager at the Stratstone Stadium, who both benefited from Marie Curie care in their final days.

Among those taking part are Dave Doherty, ‘Gate’s director of rugby, 1st XV player Nathan Wyman and Imari Epps and Rebecca McIntosh, members of the club’s Ladies sides.

“I’m doing the Firewalk to help raise money to support the Marie Curie nurses who cared for Finners and Sizzy during really tough times,” Doherty explained.

“They wanted to be at home and those nurses enabled them to be there and ensured that they had their dignity and some peace at the end.

“If we can help support those nurses and enable them to provide these services to more people in need in the area then that’s a good thing.”

Also braving the heat will be Rudding Park Hotel’s managing director Peter Banks and members of his team.

“What a fun way to raise money for Marie Curie, a cause close to my heart,” said Nicola Appleton, chair of event organisers, the Harrogate Fundraising Group.

“It’s a great challenge and a once in a lifetime experience.

“I do hope that local people will support the event either by sponsoring us on our Just Giving page or by joining us on the night.”

The Firewalk gets underway at the Stratstone Stadium in Rudding Lane at 8.30pm and the clubhouse bar will be open with hot refreshments also available.

Anyone who wants to come along and take in the action is most welcome to do so.

All the money raised will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance and support for local people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Donations can be made on the night, or by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harrogate-fundraising-group.