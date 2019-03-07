Harrogate RUFC Ladies demolish Sunderland as impressive winning streak is extended

Harrogate RUFC Ladies extended their 100 per cent record in Women’s Championship North Two, thrashing Sunderland 93-0 at the Stratstone Stadium.

Lucy Barnett’s team, who have already been crowned league champions, were once again in unstoppable form as they chalked up a 12th consecutive win.

There were just six minutes on the clock when Alex Wallace took a quick-tap and ran away to score under the posts, converting herself for 7-0.

Centre Sarah Foster soon added a second try after some standout work from flanker Achele Agada, then Simone Christopher crossed the whitewash to make it 17-0.

The lead continued to grow, Foster out-pacing the visiting defence and touching down before the same player embarked on a fine run then offloaded to Sophie Wilson who applied a finishing touch.

Agada then showcased her pace and power after picking up the re-start,bursting through a cluster of Sunderland defenders and dotting down.

Next, Foster completed her hat-trick to round off the first-half scoring at 43-0.

Rose Jay made her way onto the pitch after the interval and immediately made her presence known, registering a try within five minutes of her arrival.

Further touchdowns followed from Agada and flanker Lauren Clarkson, pushing the visitors to breaking point.

Lauren Bolger then made a bid for the line, and although she was eventually caught by the Sunderland full-back, she forward-rolled her way out the tackle, bounced back up to her feet and scored a dazzling try between the sticks.

Christopher then ran in another straight from the re-start, crossing for a second time to increase the score to 76-0 with 15 minutes left.

Sunderland then had a player sent off and ‘Gate took full advantage as Clarissa Murphy dived over.

Upon the re-start, it was Wilson’s time to register her second of the day after Bolger sped up the pitch and offloaded.

The extras were kicked over and the hosts were nearing a century of points with the full-time whistle in sight.

Sunderland found themselves down to 13 shortly after play resumed due to a no-arms tackle.

There was still time for one last score, however, Warriner wrapping things up in the closing seconds.

The player of the match award was shared by Murphy, Emma Winstanley and Ciara Mullane.