Harrogate Ladies presented with league winners’ shield

Harrogate RUFC Ladies were presented with their Women’s National Championship North East One winners’ shield on Saturday.

Lucy Barnett’s side were crowned league champions back in April and have subsequently been promoted to WNC North Two, and the Rudding Lane outfit’s team manager said that her players were delighted to get their hands on the prize.

“It was great to be presented with the shield and lovely to receive recognition for winning the league,” she said.

“Club chairman Iain Salkeld made the presentation to our captain Josie Riggs and it was a nice moment for her to enjoy before she leaves us.

“She is moving to Mexico to become a scuba diving instructor and will be greatly missed. She’s been an amazing captain and a brilliant leader and we are really sad to see her go.”

The presentation took place during an open day held at the Stratstone Stadium with the aim of attracting new female members.

“Despite the fact that it rained all afternoon, it went very well,” Barnett added.

“There was a really good turnout and we were joined by a number of new faces who we hope to be seeing again in the future.

“Next season we are hoping to build our development side, the Harrogate Hens, and get more ladies playing rugby.

“The first team are doing brilliantly and will be playing at a good level in 2018/19 but we still want to offer an opportunity for girls of any ability who just want to come and play the game and enjoy it without taking it too seriously.

“With this in mind, we’re looking to arrange more fixtures for the development squad and absolutely anybody is welcome to come along and get involved, regardless of their experience in the game.”

The ‘Gate Ladies will begin pre-season training in mid-July, but prior to that there are weekly classes taking place at the club that are open to anyone to attend, free of charge.

Introduction to rugby sessions run on Tuesday evenings for the next five weeks, while rugby fit classes take place on Wednesdays.

Both sessions are held at the club’s Rudding Lane base and get underway at 7pm.

Anybody interested in playing for or indeed sponsoring Harrogate RUFC Ladies should contact Lucy Barnett by emailing lucybarnett@live.co.uk