Back-to-back league wins for Pythons as Aireborough are sunk

Harrogate Pythons recorded back-to-back league victories for the first time this season when they saw off Aireborough by a 19-12 scorleine at a soggy Station View.

Following an extended period of inactivity due to bad weather and the Christmas break, both sides were raring to go at the kick-off, but it was the hosts who made the better start.

Aire’s kick was collected by Jack Clarkson who charged into the visiting forwards, immediately winning his team a penalty.

The Pythons kicked for touch and won the resultoing line-out. Wave after wave of attack eventually saw Hugh Tatlow break the line and although he was stopped short, he managed to offload to the supporting Matt Leach who charged over to open the scoring.

Max Sharp added the extras for a 7-0 lead in just the fourth minute.

With the ‘Gate pack dominating at the scrum, Aire came under more pressure and a desperate clearance kick was returned by Matt Halpin who then linked nicely with Sharp.

The move was halted close to the try-line, but the home forwards drove Ivan Drane over the whitewash for 12-0 with 24 minutes on the clock.

The visitors eventually came to life and got themselves back in the game when they disrupted a Pythons scrum deep in their own territory, allowing the Aire scrum-half to touch down the loose ball and make the score 12-7 at the interval.

The second period began in frantic fashion, but it was ‘Gate who got the all-important next score on the board.

With 55 minutes played, a powerful drive from Sandy Dunlop created quick ball which Drane fired left to Sharp, who cut back and sailed through a gap in the Aire defence and under the posts, adding the conversion himself for a 19-7 advantage.

Aire did grab a second try through a driving maul with 10 minutes remaining, but the Pythons managed to close the game out.

Victory sees Dan Bird’s men climb to 11th in the Yorkshire Three standings, however they are now just one point shy of seventh position.

This weekend, the Pythons travel to tackle sixth-placed Hemsworth.