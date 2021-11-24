Super League will be broadcast live on Channel 4 in 2022 and 2023

Rhodri Jones, Betfred Super League chief commercial officer (L) with Peter Andrews, Channel 4 Head of Sport

Having agreed an initial two-year deal, starting in 2022, Channel 4 will show 10 live games each season, starting with eight-time Champions Leeds Rhinos hosting Warrington Wolves on Saturday February 12 (1230).

The remaining nine games will be spread across the campaign and include two end of season play-off fixtures.

As part of their new broadcast deal with long-term partners Sky Sports for next next season, Super League were given the chance to take 10 games elsewhere and securing Channel 4 delivers a fantastic opportunity to show the sport to a new audience.

Warrington Wolves' Stefan Ratchford comes under pressure from Leeds Rhinos at Headingley earlier this year. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Super League say the 2021 season saw record viewing figures with more games than ever attracting more than 200,000 live viewers.

Ken Davy, Super League chairman, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4.

"They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

Peter Andrews, Channel 4 Head of Sport, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free to air television for the first time in its history, it’s fantastic news for Rugby League fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”