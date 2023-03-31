Presentation held for winners of the Boston Spa & District 5s & 3s Domino League
Winners of the Boston Spa & District 5s & 3s Domino Winter League 2022-2023 were presented with their trophies at The Fox & Hounds Inn, Boston Spa on Thursday March 30.
Speaking on behalf of the league, Claire Boyce said: “Huge congratulations to The Fox and Hounds domino team John Tate, Alan Pickering, Bill Humphries, Tony Bell, Colin Outten, Keith Woodward & Peter Wells for winning the 2022/2023 Boston Spa & District 5s & 3s League winter league”
“And very well done to Alan Pickering for winning the Kath Chapman Memorial Cup & Trophy for Best Individual Player 2022-2023.
“Well done everyone!”