World Rugby and Gilbert unveil the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ball

With less than one year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final kicks off at Twickenham Stadium, World Rugby and Gilbert have unveiled the official ball design which embodies the vibrant and dynamic energy of the tournament.

The reveal marks a significant moment in the build-up to an era-defining tournament for women’s rugby. Across six weekends from 22 August to 27 September, fans will have the chance to watch the world’s 16 best teams and the biggest stars of the game compete at eight locations across the length and breadth of England, culminating in the final at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Gilbert have a long-standing affiliation with Women’s Rugby World Cups, having supplied the match balls to every tournament since 1991, and have carefully crafted the RWC 2025 ball to reflect the unique energy of rugby, combining technical excellence with creativity and innovation.

The design features a striking colour contrast to ensure visibility in all conditions for both players on the pitch and fans in the stands, while also incorporating dynamic shapes and the tournament’s vortex pattern with radiating dots.

2025 Women's RWC ball.

Utilising Gilbert’s advanced rubber bonding technology, the ball minimises ink coverage while maximising its grip properties, ensuring optimal performance for players.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “With just one year to go until an historic final at Twickenham Stadium, we are thrilled to unveil the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ball with our partner Gilbert.

“We look forward to seeing this iconic ball in action next year, with rugby’s biggest stars showcasing their talent and athleticism on the world stage.”

Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO, Richard Gray, added: “We are delighted to confirm our renewal with World Rugby including the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which we are incredibly excited for. The new RWC 2025 ball looks fantastic and we're looking forward to seeing it at the centre of the game and in fans' hands as we build toward the kick-off in under a year.

“At Gilbert we are committed to continuously improving, elevating and supporting the game we love – at all levels – for both players and fans. Our partnership with World Rugby enables us to deliver for the game we love, across the world, as we support Women’s Rugby World Cup and a number of junior tournaments in 2025.”

To celebrate the announcement, a limited stock of the official replica balls will be available for purchase from 27 September at gilbertrugby.com.

Additionally, from 1 December, 2024, a wider range of replica sizes and supporter balls will be available globally, with official team balls available from March 2025.