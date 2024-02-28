Wetherby Sports Club goes green with Leeds grant
Leeds City Council & the Community Committee generously awarded Grange Park a £12,500 grant for the scheme thanks to Councillors Norma Harrington and Penny Stables and particular thanks go to Councillor Alan Lamb.
After a number of unsuccessful Grant Applications, Councillor Lamb made the club aware of this stream of funding and was extremely supportive throughout the process.
It is a hugely exciting time for Grange Park with Kirk Deighton Juniors & Wetherby RUFC bringing the benefits of sport to a wide range of the local young population, the launch of Wetherby Padel Club and the Wetherby Beer Festival becoming a firm fixture in the calendar. These were key factors in the award of the grant. Councillor Lamb said:
“The volunteers that run our sports clubs, such as Grange Park, do an amazing job. When they approached me to try and help find the funds to complete the solar PV project I was delighted to be able to help. This is an innovative and vital scheme that will help the club’s sustainability, both environmentally and financially.”
The system will deliver over 25 per cent of the overall power requirement of Grange Park for an expected 30-year lifetime. The grant also allowed for a cutting edge system to be installed by Local Renewable Services.
Wetherby Rugby Club Chairman Jonathan Hirst said, “After 18 months of searching and applying for grants we were absolutely delighted that Alan and the other Leeds City Councillor for the Wetherby Ward supported us in gaining this critical grant. The club has been rocked financially by extreme running cost increases over the past 3 years as many grass roots clubs have. It’s a massive benefit to have the energy generated from our own Solar PV system for our financial stability and it also cuts our Carbon Footprint. The Wetherby Beer Festival, staffed entirely by volunteers, has created new funds that enables us to complete these critical projects. We would also like to thank the community of our great town, Wetherby, for supporting the Beer and Family Festival and look forward to welcoming everyone back on the 3rd and 4th of May 2024 with a brilliant new format and fantastic live entertainment.”