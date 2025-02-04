Wetherby Gymnastics Club's Gillian Nobbs nominated for British Gymnastics award

Long-serving Wetherby Gymnastics Club coach Gillian Nobbs. Picture: Submitted

A gymnastics coach from Wetherby has earned national acclaim for her selfless devotion to the sport.

Wetherby Gymnastics Club's Gillian Nobbs has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year prize at the 2025 British Gymnastics Awards, in large part for her tireless efforts in ensuring everyone has equal access to the sport.

And while few would argue the nomination is undeserved, Nobbs revealed it was a surprise nonetheless.

"It was a lovely surprise to receive the email” she said. “For more than 40 years I have volunteered at my club as a coach and judge and, more recently, as a regional competition organiser.

"I get great pleasure seeing a young gymnast achieve a goal or making a competition run smoothly and finishing on time! It is wonderful to know that my efforts are appreciated."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.”

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information.