Turf Talk: York Racecourse gears up for Ebor Festival

Stradivarius will be in action at York's Ebor Festival later this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Ebor Festival takes place at York Racecourse this week, four days of top-quality racing staged in our very own county.

It is Ladies Day on Thursday with the feature race being the Group One Yorkshire Oaks. Alphinista is a worthy favourite having won her last six races but I will be taking her on with Magic Lagoon.

Trainer Jessie Harrington is always to be feared when she sends horses over from Ireland and Magic Lagoon has proven form on fast going. She won the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in game fashion.

Friday is being billed as a homage to Stradivarius who has won six out of six races at York. Racegoers are being encouraged to dress in ‘Strad Style’ and wear black and yellow, the colours of owner Bjorn Neilson.

If the rain keeps away he will prefer the ground much more than his big rival Trueshan and a win will make him the most winning racehorse in modern day York history.

The sprinters take centre stage in the Nunthorpe Stakes. The last two-year-old to win this race was Kingsgate Native in 2007 and Malton trainer Richard Fahey has made a bold move by declaring his young filly The Platinum Queen.

She gets both age and sex weight allowances so only carries 8st, has won at York and handles fast ground. Everything seems in her favour.

My best bet on Friday is another filly, the Roger Varian-trained Shampion. She looks to be well weighted on her handicap debut.

The big race on Saturday is the Ebor Handicap. Coltrane won the Melrose Handicap over course and distance in 2020 and has since been running over further. Proven stayers have a good record in this race as do horses ridden by apprentices and Coltrane ticks both boxes.

Andrew Balding trains Coltrane and he also runs Soul Stopper in this year’s Melrose Handicap. Could be a nice double on the day for this up and coming young trainer.