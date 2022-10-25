Turf Talk: Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase signals the start of the ‘Jump’ racing season

Jeff Garlick is backing Molly Ollys Wishes to shine at Wetherby this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

For all National Hunt racing aficionados, the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby signals the start of the ‘Jump’ racing season.

Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame are on course to clash for a third time over fences in this £100,000 Group Two event on Saturday afternoon.

The duo met twice last season, with Bravemansgame coming out on top in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park before Ahoy Senor got his revenge in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Throw in Denman Chase winner Eldorado Allen and three-time course winner Good Boy Bobby and we really have a race to savour. Ahoy Senor has course form having easily defeated subsequent Grand National winner Noble Yeats in the Towton Chase in February.

I love Ahoy Senor and would love to see him go to the top of the chasing tree. However on Saturday I think that at 16/1 Good Boy Bobby represents the best value.

They are also expecting a lot of rain at Wetherby and Good Boy Bobby has won twice on heavy ground and four times on soft including the Rowland Meyrick Chase over course and distance last Boxing Day.

It could be a case of déjà vu in the other two feature races as I expect both of last year’s winners to defend their crowns. Molly Ollys Wishes was the clear victor in the Bet365 Mares Hurdle and Indefatigable triumphed in the Bet365 Hurdle.

The former is trained by Dan Skelton, who is starting to hit form, and the latter had a pipe-opener on the Flat at Pontefract recently to prepare for Saturday’s outing at Wetherby.

At Ascot, I like the look of Kitty’s Light in the London Gold Cup. He was second to stable companion Win My Wings in the Scottish National and is now 20lb better off at the weights.

The third horse home that day, Major Dundee, looks likely to be his biggest danger.