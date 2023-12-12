Turf Talk: Thunder Rock can produce a big run in Cheltenham's December Gold Cup

Thunder Rock on his way to victory at Huntingdon Racecourse last year. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Cheltenham Racecourse stages its last meetings of 2023 this weekend, with the feature race on Saturday being the December Gold Cup over two-and-a-half miles.

Those of a certain age, myself included, will remember this race as the Massey Ferguson Gold Cup, with many top-class horses featuring amongst the past winners.

Flyingbolt, Pendil, Combs Ditch and Dublin Flyer have all graced the winner’s enclosure over the years. But it would be fair to say that the class of horse entered these days does not match those illustrious names.

I have had Thunder Rock on my mind for this race for quite a while now and am expecting a big run from Olly Murphy’s seven-year-old. He won on his seasonal debut at Carlisle, beating Mahler Mission, and that horse has franked the form since by finishing second in the ‘Hennessey’ at Newbury.

Anything from the Venetia Williams yard needs to be feared these days, so her Easy as That looks the biggest danger to my selection.

Ruth Jefferson can strike a blow for the North when her Kerryhill runs in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle. He showed a willing attitude when winning on his seasonal debut at Kelso and should go well at a decent price.

On Friday, Gordon Elliot holds a strong hand in the Cross Country Chase with the likes of Conflated and Galvin figuring at the head of the ante-post market. Galvin only found stable companion Delta Work too good at the Festival, and he looks the more solid wager.

The Veterans Chase at 2.25 gives Le Ligerien a good chance to back up his recent success at Kempton. He is a ‘mere youngster’ at 10 years of age in this field and will have the assistance of Brendan Powell in the saddle. Duc De Beauchene is another in this race who could go well at a big price.