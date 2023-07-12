News you can trust since 1836
Turf Talk: Spirit Dancer can win the longest-running commercially sponsored race in Britain

Harrogate Advertiser horse racing correspondent Jeff Garlick’s latest weekly column.
By Jeff Garlick
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:34 BST
Spirit Dancer is in action at York this weekend. Picture: Getty ImagesSpirit Dancer is in action at York this weekend. Picture: Getty Images
Spirit Dancer is in action at York this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

It is John Smith’s Magnet Cup day at York on Saturday, the longest-running commercially sponsored race in British racing. First run in 1960, this will be the 64th time the race, sponsored by Tadcaster based brewery John Smith’s, has been staged.

The race is as tough as ever to call but I will be having a few quid on course specialist Spirit Dancer. He ran well when fourth in this race last year and had a nice prep race when third over course and distance in May.

I get the feeling that Malton trainer Richard Fahey has earmarked this race for Spirit Dancer since he went past the post last year and a big run is expected.

Fahey has another good chance of victory in the City Walls Stakes with Great State, but I fancy Regional in this race. He is trained in Middleham by the in-form Ed Bethell and has won both his races this season, including at York over this five furlong trip.

In his last win at Haydock he beat Equilateral who has since gone on to run well in a Group One race at Royal Ascot. Equilateral could be in opposition again at York but I still fancy Regional to come out on top.

Hamish will be all the rage for the John Smith’s Silver Cup but he is a bit of a fragile individual who has done all his winning on soft or heavy going. I would rather take a chance with the Charlie Appleby trained First Ruler.

The richest race of the day is the July Cup at Newmarket which sees the reappearance of Shaquille. He did me and readers of this column a favour when winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot despite giving his rivals several lengths’ start.

He won’t be able to give his rivals such a head-start at Newmarket but he is immensely talented and can continue the winning streak for trainer Julie Camacho.

Garlick’s Goodies: Saturday York 2:35 – Regional; 3:10 – Spirit Dancer; 3:45 – First Ruler; Newmarket 4:35 - Shaquille.

