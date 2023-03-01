Turf Talk: Skelton brothers' Kelso excursion is worth paying attention to

Le Milos is Jeff Garlick's tip to win the Bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There are nine races being shown on ITV this Saturday, covering the racing action from Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster.

The fact that Harry and Dan Skelton send a team on the long journey from Alcester to Kelso is a tip in itself with their best bet looking to be Le Milos in the Bet365 Premier Chase. This eight-year-old has won both his races this season in the style of a promising young stayer.

Unlike some of his main rivals he holds no entries at Cheltenham, with his main target being the Grand National. If Ruth Jefferson runs Sounds Russian in this race rather than the Cheltenham Gold Cup then he would be a big danger but Le Milos is the selection.

The Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso has grown in stature ever since they introduced the £100,000 bonus for a horse winning this race and any race at the Festival. Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne hit the jackpot with The Shunter two years ago and are represented by the unexposed McTigue this year.

Mullins is one of the shrewdest trainers around so McTigue will do for me with the Skelton’s Leau De Sud nominated as his main danger.

The Grimthorpe Chase is the feature race on a good Doncaster card. Undersupervision won the race last year off a handicap mark of 134 and returns to defend his title rated two points lower.

He unseated his rider in a similar race over course and distance in January. The winner of that race was Coopers Cross, who looks the main danger to my selection on Saturday.

Hampshire trainer Chris Gordon is operating at a 24 percent strike rate and sends his Lord Baddesley to contest the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury. This previous course winner has squeaked in at the bottom of the handicap and will receive chunks of weight from his main rivals.

Next week, I will be trying to unravel the first two days of the Cheltenham Festival. Just the 14 winners to come up with then!