Turf Talk: Shaquille provides Yorkshire racing with another massive boost

Malton-trained Shaquille has been in fine form. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Yorkshire racing got another massive boost with the victory of Shaquille in the prestigious July Cup at Newmarket last Saturday.

Trained in Malton by Julie Camacho and her husband Steve Brown Shaquille gave his rivals a few lengths start but still came through to win convincingly. He will have a rest now with an autumn campaign planned to take in the Haydock Spring Cup and Champions Day Sprint at Ascot.

Shaquille, tipped in this column last week, looks a ‘shoe-in’ for the Sky Bet sponsored Yorkshire Horse of The Year.

Sky Bet are also sponsoring the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival which starts on Friday night at Pontefract and ends at York’s music night next Saturday. Eight Yorkshire racecourses are involved with the jockeys’ football skills being tested before racing at each course.

Ripon stage their leg of the festival on Saturday where the feature race is the Bell-Ringer Handicap. In-form Middleham trainer Ed Bethell is operating at a 40 percent win ratio and his Chillingham could be the one to be on in this race.

He ran a great race at Royal Ascot when fourth to Vauban and if that effort has not taken too much out of him then he should go well.

Bethell could double up if Lerwick takes his chance in the Summer Festival handicap. He won well at Pontefract 11 days ago but also holds an entry at Haydock.

Commanche Falls could further boost the profile of Northern sprinters when he tackles the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury. He missed Ascot to go win a Listed race at the Curragh and he should be able to handle this step up to Group Three.

The weights for the Super Sprint Stakes on the same card are determined by the purchase price at the sales. Son of Corballis could be of interest if sent over from Ireland by his little-known trainer Kieran Cotter.

He beat an Aiden O’Brien hot-pot at Tipperary, leading all the way, and forceful tactics could be employed again.

