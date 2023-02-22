Turf Talk: Sam's Adventure could do the business in Eider Chase at Newcastle

Sam's Adventure is Jeff Garlick's tip for the Eider Chase at Newcastle. Picture: Getty Images

The Eider Chase, which takes place at Newcastle on Saturday, used to be considered a trial for the Grand National. But in recent years only Comply or Die in 2008 went on to Aintree glory after winning this race.

It is run over four miles and one furlong, so is a real test of stamina. Trainer Christian Williams triumphed last year with Win My Wings and saddles Kitty’s Light this year. His Cap Du Nord won the big staying chase last weekend, so the stable is running into form.

However, I am taking a chance with the veteran Sam's Adventure. He won the race in 2021 and defied his age when winning at Catterick last time out. He is now 11 so has to give four years away to Kitty’s Light, but could just be up to the task.

Annsam won a race sponsored by Coral in January and can take more of that bookmaker’s cash by winning the feature race at Kempton. He led all the way to win by 17 lengths that day and, if ridden the same way, will take some beating.

The two juvenile hurdles on the Kempton card can fall to champion trainer Paul Nicholls. Rare Middleton just scraped home on his English debut but will have learned from that experience and can win the Adonis Hurdle.

Rubaud ran much too freely in handicap company in the Betfair Hurdle and will appreciate the return to racing against his own age group.

With the Cheltenham Festival now only three weeks away there are some good ‘preview evenings’ coming up. One I can certainly recommend is held at Coniston Hotel and Spa just outside Skipton on March 8.

Guests include noted journalist Mark Howard, trainer Warren Greatrex and top jockeys Ryan Mania and Harry Bannister. Jonathan Doidge hosts what is always a great night. Full details can be found on their website, www.theconistonhotel.com, or by calling (01756) 748080.