Langer Dan is back in action at Aintree Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Horse racing enthusiasts should prepare themselves for a bumper session in front of the television on Saturday as the ITV4 cameras are showing no less than TWENTY races throughout the day.

There are eleven from Doncaster, Wincanton, Aintree and Down Royal throughout the afternoon, then the action continues with nine races from the Breeders Cup at Keeneland. Phew.

The feature race at Wincanton is the 61st running of the Badger Beer Chase. Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has a good record in this race and saddles Enrilo and Frodon who both have been well backed.

This race often throws up a shock winner, with Rocco triumphant last year at 40/1. He returns to defend his crown as does the 2020 winner El Presente.

However, I will take a chance on the Ben Pauling-trained Slipway. They are expecting rain in the West Country and the more the merrier will suit my selection.

The Neil Mulholland trained Lord Accord could give Slipway most to do and is the one for the forecast.

Nicholls runs his top hurdler McFabulous over fences in the novice chase on the same card. He has the best hurdling form by a long way but Aucunrisque has already won over the larger obstacles and his trainer, Chris Gordon, is in cracking form.

The Grand National fences are in use at Aintree for the Grand Sefton Chase.

Experience of these unique fences is always a plus so step forward Senior Citizen. He has run over these fences four times, never fallen and was second in the race last year. He will do for me.

The Alcester yard of Dan Skelton has struck form, evidence being his three winners at Wetherby last Saturday. His Langer Dan won over course and distance in April and looks a good bet for a repeat success if in that same kind of form. Brewin’upastorm is his main danger.