Turf Talk: £5 million up for grabs at Longchamp in Europe's most lucrative race

Action from the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp racecourse in Paris. Picture: Getty Images

The feature race on Sunday is the Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, the most lucrative race in Europe with total prize-money of £5m up for grabs.

The predicted soft conditions will suit my selection Alpinista who just loves the mud. She has also won on good and firm ground so is very versatile, unlike some of her rivals. The likes of Mishriff and Vadeni will not want soft ground and even the favourite, Luxembourg, is unproven over this 12-furlong trip in testing conditions.

Fillies and Mares have a good record in this race having won six of the last ten runnings. In fact, I see the biggest danger to my selection being the French filly La Parisienne. She races as though a step up in trip will suit and was unlucky in the Prix Vermeille in September.

Alpinista is trained in Newmarket by 74-year-old Sir Mark Prescott, so what a great story that would make for Monday’s papers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern-trained horses have a great record in the Prix De l’Abbaye with three wins in the last eight years. They have a good chance this year as well with Highfield Princess (John Quinn) and The Platinum Queen (Richard Fahey) dominating the betting.

A low draw is critical in this race so I’m hoping The Platinum Queen grabs a single figure berth and leads all the way.

Kinross and Creative Force also have good chances in the Prix De La Foret. Kinross was unlucky when fourth in this race last year on heavy going and was impressive when winning at York and Doncaster.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained filly Above The Curve is my nap of the day in the Prix De L’Opera. She won over course and distance in May, will handle the ground and has been laid out for this race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having tipped three female horses, I am hoping ‘girl power’ rules in Paris on Sunday.