Turf Talk: Protektorat can upset Bravemansgame in Betfair Chase at Haydock

Jeff Garlick is backing Protektorat to do the business at Haydock this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls and his stable jockey Harry Cobden were celebrating after another big race win with Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.

The horse made a terrible mistake at the final fence, but Cobden performed miracles to stay on board and eventually triumphed in impressive style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls sends Bravesmansgame to tackle the £200,000 Betfair Chase at Haydock this week. This winner of the King George Chase slightly blotted his copybook when only second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Cobden abandons his usual association with Bravemansgame to take several rides at Ascot, with Daryl Jacob taking over in the saddle.

This action has led me to look elsewhere for the winner, with Protektorat being my idea of the best bet in the race. He handled the tricky Haydock fences when winning this race last year and will have been trained with this race in mind.

He is part owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, who had a big winner on the flat with Spirit Dancer in the Bahrain Trophy last weekend. So, it could be another big pay day for the former Manchester United manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is ridden by Harry Skelton for his brother Dan and the pair can double up in the Graduation Chase with Grey Dawning.

Down at Ascot it seems obvious to focus on what has made Harry Cobden opt to ride there. His best mount would appear to be Pic D’Orhy in the 1965 Chase. He has won four of his last five races and was second to the mighty Shishkin over these same Ascot fences.

Cobden is another who could ride a double as he is on board Blueking D’Oroux in the Coral Hurdle. He improved steadily throughout his four-year-old campaign and looked to have really filled out when making a winning debut at Cheltenham in October. He has the enigmatic Goshen to beat but should give a good account of himself.