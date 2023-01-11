Oliver Greenall in action during his days as a jockey. Picture: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Wetherby Racecourse stages its first meeting of 2023 on Saturday with a seven-race card starting at 12:12.

Former top amateur jockeys Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerrieo have taken out a joint training licence and are a team going places. The pair had 37 winners last season from their small yard in Cheshire, and already have 36 winners this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They look to have a few good chances at Wetherby especially with Monte Igueldo and Iroko. The former has run up a hat-trick of wins at smaller tracks and despite a 10lb hike in the weights should go well in the Handicap Chase.

Iroko, whom they train for JP McManus, was a game winner over course and distance in November and looks sure to figure prominently again.

The best race of the day on Saturday is the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton Park. Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has his stable in rude form and I am expecting a big run from his Outlaw Peter.

He won over course and distance in the summer but this weekend will experience much softer ground. However, he did run well on heavy ground at Navan before he joined Nicholls, so fingers crossed he will cope with the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silviniaco Conti Chase is the target for his stable companion Pic D’Orhy. A win here would be very apt as Nicholls trained ‘Silviniaco’ to win 16 races including two King George Chases, also run at Kempton.

Warwick stages its biggest meeting of the year on Saturday where the feature race is the Classic Chase. This race is run over 3 miles 5 furlongs so you need a low-weighted mud-lover on your side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, step forward Guetapan Collognes. He was impressive when winning at Wetherby on heavy going last January and gets in on bottom weight. He is likely to be well backed if billionaire owner JP McManus gets his betting boots on.