Turf Talk: Old foes go head-to-head once again in Paddy Power Gold Cup

Galahad Quest, right, in action during a previous outing at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Sue Smith-trained Midnight Shadow won last year and several that ran that day will be going head-to-head again on Saturday.

Simply The Betts has been sixth in the last two years, boasts a Cheltenham Festival victory and is trained by the in-form Paul Nicholls, but it is the horse who finished fifth last year that catches my eye.

Galahad Quest is the horse in question. He was doing his best work at the finish last year and the expected slower ground should work in his favour.

He has won on soft ground at Cheltenham in January and is set to carry bottom weight. If it turns into a war of attrition he has all the attributes needed to run a big race at a big price.

Tommy’s Oscar is an interesting runner in the trial for the Arkle Trophy. He ran in this year’s Champion Hurdle and only faced one rival on his debut win over the larger obstacles.

Northumberland trainer Ann Hamilton always expected him to make a decent chaser and he will learn a lot from jumping around Cheltenham in the likely small field.

Closer to home at Wetherby, there is a decent seven-race card. Peterborough trainer Pam Sly loves to send horses up the A1 to Wetherby and has a decent strike rate.

Haafapiece and Fransham are both previous course winners and both had recent pipe-openers so should be race fit. Fransham was just touched off at Wetherby’s opening meeting and clearly loves the track. Haafapiece has the promising seven-pound claimer Jamie Brace on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sly could also run Xcitations in the handicap chase. He has to overcome a 291 days absence from the track so best to see if there is any market confidence before placing any wagers.