Frankie Dettori riding Soul Sister wins the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York Racecourse last week. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There was some great racing at York last week. Soul Sister was very impressive in the Musidora Stakes and is now second favourite for the Epsom Oaks.

Frankie Dettori was on board at York and as he rides Arrest in the Derby the Italian has a great chance of landing the big Epsom double in his last year in the saddle.

The Dante Stakes was won by The Foxes, but the horse to take out of the race is surely Passenger. He was very unlucky in running. His owners need to fork out £85,000 to supplement him for the big race, though he is my early selection for the Derby, which is run next Saturday.

Racing takes place again on the Knavesmire this Saturday where there is usually a more informal atmosphere with an Abba Tribute band performing later in the day. The feature race is the William Hill Bronte Cup, a Group Three race for Fillies.

Mimikyu will start a hot favourite but she ran poorly over the course at the Ebor meeting so may be worth taking on with River of Stars. She is trained by the in-form Ralph Beckett and won a Listed race at Chester over 14 furlongs.

Korker missed the start in a big sprint at York last week but still ran on well to finish second. He runs in the Epic Boost Sprint. He is a previous course and distance winner on fast ground, so looks a good bet if starting on level terms this time.

Platinum Queen won some top sprints as a two-year-old and can take the Temple Stakes at Haydock.

It is rare that Yorkshire-trained horses tackle Irish Classic races, however I am expecting a big run from Kevin Ryan’s Hi Royal in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He was 125/1 when second in our version but Kevin had predicted a big run and he was right.

In-form Oisin Murphy again rides and he could upset the O’Brien bandwagon if repeating his Newmarket form.