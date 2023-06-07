Jockey Ryan Moore has been tipped to enjoy a successful day at Haydock this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Frankie Dettori missed out on riding the Derby winner in his last season in the saddle. But he did win the Epsom Oaks on Soul Sister and the Coronation Cup on Emily Upjohn, both tipped in last week’s column.

Soul Sister could return to York, the scene of her Musidora success, for the Yorkshire Oaks with Derby winner Auguste Rodin tackling the Juddmonte International. Both races are at the Ebor Festival in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are eight televised races from Haydock and Beverley on Saturday. Some good early-season juvenile fillies contest the Hilary Needler Stakes at Beverley, usually a good trial for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Relief Rally will be all the rage if sent north from the William Haggas stable, but I am hoping Midnight Affair can win for Richard Fahey.

The vibes from Musley Bank Stables were all positive when she made her debut at Newmarket where she was denied a clear run but still ran well to come second. Hopefully she can go one better on Saturday.

Fahey also has a good chance of winning the equivalent race for colts with Bombay Bazaar. He has already triumphed at Beverley which can be a big advantage against other inexperienced two-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That race was on good to soft ground, though he has an action that suggests firmer ground shouldn’t be a problem and he was very impressive that day.

Firm ground is also forecast at Haydock, but this should hold no problem for Time Lock in the Lester Piggott Stakes. He went into my notebook when running a race full of promise in the Galtres Stakes at York last year and his only career win came on firm ground.

Ryan Moore rides Time Lock and he could double up with All The King’s Men in the Reverence Handicap. He only ran at Epsom eight days ago but was very unlucky, so take the hint if he is turned out quickly again on Saturday.