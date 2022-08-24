Turf Talk: Judicial not too old to shine in Beverley Bullet

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Beverley Racecourse. Picture: Getty Images

Beverley Racecourse stages its biggest meeting of the year on Saturday. The feature event is the Beverley Bullet, one of three races being covered by the ITV cameras.

I tipped Judicial to win this race in 2019 and, despite him now being a 10-year-old, I think he will run well again.

Older horses have a good record in this race, with Borderlescott winning aged 10 and Take Cover triumphing when 11 and eleven.

Judicial had a wind operation over the winter and has taken a while to return to form. He looked more like his old self when second at the Shergar Cup under Frankie Dettori and meets the winner that day, Manaccan, on much better terms.

Judicial was third in this race last year to Tis Marvellous who looks his biggest rival once again.

With his style of running, Judicial will need the gaps to appear but I believe his shrewd trainer, Julie Camacho, has laid this horse out for this race and a big run is expected.

The first race is run in memory of Joe Rowntree, a popular local racing journalist who was a good friend of mine.

The David O’Meara trained Starshiba has been slipping down the handicap after a few lacklustre runs. If he can return to the form that saw him run second in a competitive handicap at Epsom then he could go close in ‘Joe’s Race’.

The other televised race at Beverley is the William Hill Silver Cup. Newmarket trainers James Tate and William Haggis were both born in Yorkshire and their representatives could fight out the finish in this race.

Hamaki and Wait to Excel are the pair in question and both have won their last two races. Hamaki could just maybe shade it for Haggis.

Paul Midgley entered six horses in the Constant Security Handicap with four of these being course and distance winners. Sherdil won by four lengths here in July and le looks to be an improving three-year-old. But keep an eye on all the Midgley runners here.