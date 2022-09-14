Queen Elizabeth II with her horse, Estimate, who won the Queen's Vase during Royal Ascot in June 2012. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The UK’s longest-serving monarch attended other sporting events, notably presenting Bobby Moore with the World Cup in 1966 and Virginia Wade with her Wimbledon title in 1977, but everyone knew racing was her first love.

The Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot were indelibly inked into her diary every year and she was very knowledgeable about every facet of the industry.

She knew breeding lines inside out, and was on the ball with the form of all her horses and was on first name terms with all her trainers and jockeys. The Sport of Kings has lost its Queen and number one fan.

Her Majesty passed away in Scotland where the Ayr Gold Cup will be held on Saturday. This six furlong sprint is as competitive as ever with the draw often playing a factor in the outcome.

Khanjar, Magical Spirit and Summerghand are on my shortlist. Magical Spirit has been trained for this one race all season and just gets the nod but I will be having a saver on my old mate, Summerghand.

Kevin Ryan trains Magical Sprit and his Queen Me would be an apt winner of the Firth of Clyde Stakes. She was just pipped in the Lowther Stakes at York which is the best form in this race.

Rookie Middleham trainer James Horton could run his impressive York winner Phantom Flight in the Doonside Cup at Ayr. Prior to his York win he had finished third to St Leger runner-up New London so his form looks rock solid.

Horton was previously assistant trainer to Sir Michael Stoute at Newmarket and is a trainer to follow in the future.

Ian Balding trained for the Queen for many years and his 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef is remembered with a race run in his honour at Newbury. This race can fall to the progressive Shouldvebeenaring.