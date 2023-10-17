Turf Talk: Horizon Dare can take Champion Stakes on Ascot's Champion's Day

Ascot Racecourse hosts British Champions Day this Saturday. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ascot stage Qipco Champion’s Day on Saturday. There are four Group One races, a Group Two and a competitive handicap. The aim is to find the top horse of the year in various categories but being held so late in the year on autumnal ground this aim is rarely achieved.

The season’s best middle-distance horses compete in the most valuable race, the Champion Stakes. Bay Bridge won last year and should run well again, but my preference is for the French raider, Horizon Dare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French horses have a good record in this race, triumphing most recently in 2021 with Sealiway. Mickael Barzalona was on board that day and he also rides Horizon Dare, who looked impressive when winning the Prix Dollar on ‘Arc’ day.

Jackie Oh also ran well on that day when second in the Prix L’Opera. She contests the Fillies and Mares race and has the Frankie Dettori ridden Free Wind to beat

The top miler will be crowned in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and I hope that will be the Irish filly Tahiyra. She has only been beaten once this year and has had a nice break since winning the Group One Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

Torrential rain is expected at Ascot with the going likely to be heavy. This should play into the hands of the mud-lover Kyprios in the Stayers race. He has missed most of the year due to unfavourable ground, but won the Prix Cadran by 20 lengths last year in bottom-less going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaquille was disappointing when last at Haydock, though he has been a good servant to this column and deserves another chance, but how he will handle the ground is anyone’s guess. Vadream is a good outsider in this race as he will appreciate the conditions.

David O’Meara’s Rhoscolyn is down four pounds from winning on heavy going at Goodwood and should go well at a big price in the concluding handicap.