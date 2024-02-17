A significant trial for the iconic Grand National takes place this weekend. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

This Premier Handicap was established in 1947 and has undergone many changes of sponsorship over the years with VirginBet being the current backers of the race. Despite being a ‘trial’ for the Grand National you have to go back to Party Politics in 1993 to find the last winner of both races.

Experience of the tricky Haydock fences is an obvious advantage so Famous Bridge must come into the reckoning. He won two races at Haydock last year including the Tommy Whittle Chase.

He ran poorly in the Great Yorkshire Chase but hit the third fence very hard that day, lost his confidence and was wisely pulled up without having a hard race.

He is owned by the Hemmings family with the famous yellow and green chequered colours being associated with three past Grand National winners. It could be a finish of ‘bridges’ as Iron Bridge looks the biggest danger to my selection.

Gordon W Richards sent Twin Oaks from his famous stables in Greystoke, Cumbria to win this race in 1991. Hopefully his son Nicky can follow suit with Famous Bridge in 2024.

Others to consider on the Haydock card are Botox Has in the Rendlesham Hurdle and Johnson's Blue in the Pertemps Hurdle. Both are previous course and distance winners.

The former was outclassed by Noble Yeats at Cheltenham but is a decent stayer who is down in grade. Mark Walford is expecting big things from Johnsons Blue this year. He unseated Jamie Hamilton on his chasing debut and wisely reverts to Hurdles.

L'Homme Presse should enhance his claims for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with victory in the Betfair Chase at Ascot. He only faces four rivals and should get the strong pace he requires with Ahoy Senor in the race.