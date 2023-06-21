Turf Talk: Hat-trick hero Ryan Moore can do it again at Royal Ascot aboard Emily Dickinson

Ryan Moore riding Vauban to victory in the Copper Horse Handicap on day one of Royal Ascot 2023. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Royalty, the rich and famous and a racing journalist from Tadcaster have all been gathering at Royal Ascot this week to witness some great racing, with the highlight being the hat-trick of victories by Ryan Moore on Tuesday.

And Moore can be back amongst the winners on Thursday where I fancy his horse to win the feature race, the Ascot Gold Cup. He rides Emily Dickinson, who has never run over such a marathon trip but has always given the impression she is an out-and-out stayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This race is as wide open as I have ever seen it. Coltrane will start favourite based on his win in the Ascot Stakes last year and his subsequent success in the Sagaro Stakes over this course in May. But trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race eight times already and I fancy Emily Dickinson to run well.

Any further rain would enhance her chances and I also think that the Willie Mullins-trained Echoes of Rain could outrun his big odds to give the Irish a one-two.

In the Norfolk Stakes, I will be cheering on the Karl Burke-trained Elite Status. His win in the National Stakes at Sandown was very impressive and he can be another Yorkshire-trained winner in Berkshire.

Sprinters are to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday. Little Big Bear will be all the rage but I would love to see the small Yorkshire yard of Julie Camacho win this with Shaquille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have a soft spot for this colt having backed him at 100/1 when he won on debut at York last year. He has since won five of his six career starts. Lezoo under Frankie is the one for the forecast.

The Jubillee Stakes is the feature race on Saturday where I have a feeling that Chipstead could run a massive race at big odds.