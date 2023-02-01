Turf Talk: Harry Skelton the one to watch at Wetherby's Towton Raceday

Jockey Harry Skelton. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

It is the William Hill Towton Raceday at Wetherby on Saturday. The Battle of Towton was fought in 1461 just a few miles from the racecourse during the War of the Roses.

Racegoers will be able to visit a Medieval Living Encampment in the Paddock enclosure and chat to re-enactors as they go about their daily life.

The feature race is the Grade 2 William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase. This race was first run in 1996 and won by Mr Mulligan who went on to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup the very next year.

The distance of three miles is quite challenging for a young chaser and previous winners have shown an abundance of stamina.

One horse that could fit that profile in this year’s line-up is Ballygriffincottage. He won over three miles in point-to-points and has won on heavy ground. He likes to lead and is a sound jumper who could get his rivals off the bridle before entering the straight.

He is ridden by Harry Skelton who also rides Our Jet in the handicap chase. He won a hurdle race on this card last year so we know he acts on the track and likes the Yorkshire air!

The Olly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock is entered at Wetherby but I am hoping he goes to Sandown instead to contest the Grade One Scilly Isles Novice Chase. L’Homme Presse won this race last year on his way to winning the Browns Advisory Chase at the Festival.

Thunder Rock is currently a 20/1 shot for that race in March. On his last run he was staying on well when third to The Real Whacker who is the ante-post favourite for that Cheltenham race.

I have backed the Murphy-trained Chasing Fire at massive odds, without the favourite, for the Supreme Hurdle. This youngster runs in the opener at Sandown and his performance there will determine if my dream is still alive or I am tearing up my ante-post ticket.