Green Book rides to victory at Chester Racecourse back in 2021 in Chester. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Racing has been taking place on the Roodeye at Chester this week and it is Gold Cup day on Friday. Traditionally Irish trainers have rarely targeted this prestigious contest, but that changed in 2021 when Dermot Weld sent over Falcon Eight to set a weight-carrying record.

This was quickly followed when the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cleveland was a well-backed winner last year.

Falcon Eight was only fifth last year but still ran a good race and I think he can go well again. I have backed Green Book for this race at long odds but I am slightly worried about the form of the Venetia Williams yard.

He won the Chester Plate over course and distance in 2021 and was last seen running fourth in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

It's a close call between Falcon Eight and Green Book, with the latter just getting the nod, but I will be backing both in what is a competitive renewal.

The Huxley Stakes on the same card can go to the O'Brien-trained Point Lonsdale. As a youngster he was expected to go to the very top but has not quite fulfilled that potential.

He is however a talented individual and won a Group Three race at the Curragh last month. That race was over 10 furlongs on heavy ground, conditions he may face on Friday.

The Victoria Cup is the feature race at Ascot on Saturday. Fresh finished fourth last year and is a bit of a course specialist with three of his four career wins being at Ascot. A high numbered stall is usually a massive advantage in this race.

In the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock, I like the look of the Irish-trained Byker. He ran a cracking race when just touched off in the Boodles Hurdle at the Festival and can get consolation in Lancashire on Saturday.