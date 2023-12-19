Turf Talk: Great pre-Christmas racing to be found at both Ascot and Haydock

The weighing room at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There is some great pre-Christmas televised racing this Saturday at both Ascot and Haydock.

The feature race at Ascot is the Howden Long Walk Hurdle. Paisley Park and Champ have dominated the race in recent years winning four out of the last five renewals. But both turn 12-years-of-age nine days after the race, so could be vulnerable to a younger rival.

West Bilbao is a promising staying mare who has won her last three races for the Skelton brothers. She also receives a valuable 7lb mare’s allowance and could be the young upstart who gatecrashes the pensioners’ party.

Nicky Henderson has a strong hand in the concluding Betfair Hurdle, with Iberico Lord and Impose Toi both entered. Whichever horse faces the starter must go well but I am hoping the Harry Fry-trained Altobelli can win this.

He pulled too hard on his seasonal debut run over course and distance but still finished second. Hopefully he can settle better and go one better on Saturday.

The Tommy Whittle Chase at Haydock is the target of the Anthony Honeyball-trained Credo. He had a ‘sighter’ of these tricky fences when second in November and was doing all his best work at the finish.

The fact that Sam Twiston-Davies travels North to ride is a tip in itself.

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day has only attracted a small field but if Alaho, Bravemansgame and Gerri Colombe all line up then it looks like being a Christmas Cracker.

Bravemansgame is the reigning champion, however I have backed Allaho at decent odds so will be shouting on the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old. He made all when winning the 2022 Ryanair Chase at the Festival and I am hoping that similar aggressive tactics are employed next week.

This is my last column before Santa Claus comes a-calling, so may I take this opportunity to wish all Turf Talk readers a very Merry Christmas.