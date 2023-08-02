Hollie Doyle riding Nashwa at Newmarket earlier this year. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Goodwood hasn’t been very ‘glorious’ so far this week due to the weather, but there has still been some decent racing.

The action continues on Thursday where the Nassau Stakes is the feature race. The French filly Blue Rose Cen will start a hot favourite as she has won her last six races but I will be taking her on with the John Gosden-trained Nashwa.

She won this race last year and was very impressive when winning the Falmouth Stakes last time out. Her course experience and the services of Hollie Doyle in the saddle make her a tempting bet to upset the favourite.

Sprinters are to the fore in the King George Qatar Stakes on Friday where I really fancy Highfield Princess to get back to winning ways. She ran twice at Royal Ascot, being placed in two Group One races and has been given a rest since then.

She is a triple Group One winner, so this drop into Group Two grade will make things easier. She has won on soft at Deauville and the Curragh and is sure to handle the ground.

Sticking with the fillies, I am taking River Of Stars to beat the likely favourite, Free Wind, in the Lily Langtry Stakes on Saturday. She won a Group Three race at York in May on firm ground and proved her versatility by coming second at Longchamps on soft ground.

The Summer Handicap at Goodwood could be the target of the Tim Easterby-trained Mr Curiosity. He won at Ripon recently, beating my selection Chillingham, who I know the Bethell yard think highly of.

He stayed on well that day on good to soft ground so the extra two furlongs he faces on Saturday should not be a problem.

The Stewards Cup is as competitive as ever and I have had a small bet on Strike Red. The Fahey yard is in form, he acts on the going and loves these big field cavalry charges.