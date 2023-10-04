Turf Talk: Frankie Dettori can secure landmark 500th career win riding Inspiral

Frankie Dettori recently rode to his 499th career win. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

There is a definite ‘autumnal’ look to the Flat racing this Saturday, with televised meetings at Newmarket and Ascot.

This is a tricky time of year for punters with the going changing and horses starting to lose their coats. Small stakes are certainly recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Dettori only has a few months left of his riding career and last weekend notched his 499th winner at Newmarket. He will be desperate to hit the 500 mark and can achieve this on Inspiral in the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This filly has only had three runs this year so will be fresher than most plus has won over course and distance.

There are some nice fillies engaged in the opening race where I hope that Red Danielle can prove the best of them. She was second to Sweet Memories on good to soft ground at Newbury and that filly has gone on to run in Group races.

The Ryan Moore-ridden Whispering words looks her biggest rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ascot, Hamish could be the answer to the tricky Cumberland Lodge Stakes. Soft ground is the key to this horse who is unbeaten in three runs this season.

The Berkshire course is expecting rain this week so the more the merrier as far as Hamish is concerned.

Commanche Falls has been a great servant to the Michael Dods yard with 12 career wins. Three of those have been this season with the most recent in the Garrowby Stakes at York in September.

This six-year-old holds his form remarkably well and never seems to run a bad race. Conor Beasley gets on well with this six-year-old and he looks the one to beat in the Group Three Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherby kick-off their 2023/24 season on Wednesday, staging the Spinal Research Northern Raceday. There are seven races starting at 1:53pm with the feature event being the Bobby Renton Chase. There will be a raffle and other fund-raising activities in aid of this very worthwhile charity.