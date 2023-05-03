Turf Talk: Flat racing season steps up a gear with running of first two Classic races of year

Frankie Dettori aboard Lezoo. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Flat racing season steps up another gear with the running of the first two Classic races of the year at Newmarket this weekend. The colts strut their stuff in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, then the fillies take centre stage to battle it out for the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

Leading Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the 2,000 Guineas 10 times and saddles the first two favourites on Saturday, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.

Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin outfit are also double-handed with Noble Style and Silver Knott.

None of the four horses mentioned have been seen out this year, so it is all a bit of guesswork as to how they have progressed over the winter.

I think I would rather take the 14/1 on offer for Silver Knott, the choice of stable jockey William Buick, than the skinny odds available for Auguste Rodin.

O’Brien has also won the 1,000 Guineas eight times, with Meditate appearing to be his best chance of success this year. But again I will oppose the favourite with another horse at double-digit odds, Lezoo.

She actually beat Meditate in the Cheveley Park Stakes last year finishing that six furlongs race off strongly.

That race was also at Newmarket, so we know she handles the track. If she has trained on then she could represent some value. Frankie Dettori on board is another plus.

Anything that French trainer Andre Fabre sends over is worth a second look and I fancy his Life In Motion to run well in the Dahlia Stakes on Sunday.

Very few of the sprinters in the Palace House Stakes on Saturday have been seen this year so it might be worth taking a chance with the Michael Appleby-trained Raasel. He cut no ice in a couple of runs in Meydan earlier this year but might just have a fitness edge on his rivals.

