Turf Talk: Festive season really gets underway at Wetherby Racecourse with Christmas Jumper event

Shishkin could make his eagerly awaited return to the track at Sandown this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The festive season really gets underway when Wetherby Racecourse stages its popular ‘Christmas Jumper’ meeting on Saturday.

There will be Christmas Cracker fun and games in the parade ring between races, as well as the judging of the best Christmas jumper.

There are seven races starting at 11:40am, with jockey Paul O'Brien being the man to follow as he looks to have a decent book of rides.

The Pam Sly pair of William Cody and Fransham seem to have decent chances. Plus, Castle Robin could be hard to beat in the handicap chase if returning to the form he showed in his course and distance win in March.

The Grand National fences are in use at Aintree where a big field will tackle the Becher Handicap Chase. Snow Leopardess was a gutsy winner of this race last year beating Hill Sixteen by a nose but both horses carry a stone more than last year.

Snow Leopardess has since been pulled up in the Grand National and only got as far as the first fence on her seasonal appearance in November so may not be the force she was.

Dan Skelton has won the big televised race on the last two Saturdays so maybe his Ashtown Lad is the one to be on.

He is inexperienced over fences but was fifth in a Scottish National so should have no stamina concerns. His biggest danger looks to be Geeskille who was just touched off over these fences in the Grand Sefton Chase in November.

The feature race at Sandown is the Tingle Creek Chase where Shishkin could make his eagerly awaited return to the track. He has not been seen since being pulled up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham but is highly thought of in the Nicky Henderson yard.

With Shishkin having a bit to prove, a better option must be Greaneteen. He looked top class when winning over course and distance in April and will have a fitness edge having won the Haldon Gold Cup in November.

