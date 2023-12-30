The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is just 10 weeks away. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

There was some brilliant racing action over the Festive period with many of the results unearthing clues for the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Galopin Des Champs is the reigning holder of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he did his prospects of a repeat performance no harm when winning the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been beaten in both his races since his authoritative win last March and people were beginning to doubt his credentials. But he put those doubts to bed when beating a field of the top chasers in Ireland, winning by 23 lengths.

His biggest rival would appear to be Fastorslow, who missed the Savills due to the bad ground, but who had beaten Galopin Des Champs both times they had met.

Shiskin looks the best bet from this side of the Irish Sea, but I have yet to be convinced of his ability to stay a fast run three-mile- two furlong race.

Constitution Hill proved in his facile victory in the Christmas Hurdle that it will take a miracle to prevent him winning a second Champion Hurdle. The plan is to stick to hurdles with this superstar and try to collect an unprecedented four victories in the top race in this sphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stayers Hurdle crown looks up for grabs with Crambo booking his place in the field by taking the Long Walk Hurdle, and Irish Point winning in Ireland.

The French-trained Theleme heads the betting for this race but all his wins have come on heavy ground, conditions he is unlikely to get in March. Irish Point is my idea of the winner of this race.

Last year’s Supreme Novice Hurdle winner, Marine Nationale, never touched a twig when triumphing on his chasing debut and it will take a good one to lower his colours in the Arkle Chase.

In last year’s Arkle, the Irish-trained El Fabiolo beat Jonbon and I can see that result being repeated in the Champion Chase of 2024.