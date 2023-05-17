Turf Talk: Famous Dante meeting kicks-off York Racecourse's 2023 season

Frankie Dettori is in action at York Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

York Racecourse kicked off their 2023 season with the famous ‘Dante’ meeting this week and it is the big race itself on Thursday.

This Group 2 event is a noted trial for the Epsom Derby and 2023’s renewal looks the most open for many a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Newmarket yards invariably target this race, and Epictetus looks the best contender from headquarters.

The best local hope seems to be the Charlie Johnston-trained Dear My Friend.

The Johnston yard has won the race twice in the last six years, both times with outsiders. I think Dear My Friend has a decent chance of bursting a few bubbles of shorter priced rivals and he will be a decent price.

Frankie Dettori rides Epictetus for owner George Strawbridge and trainer John Gosden in the Dante and the same trio are represented by Free Wind in the Middleton Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie is two out of two on this five-year-old mare and a big run is expected

Stayers take centre stage on Friday with the Yorkshire Cup being the feature race.

Hamish created a great impression when winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last week and he will take a lot of beating if sent North.

Aiden O’Brien had three horses entered at the five day stage and I hope that Emily Dickinson is sent over to run on the Knavesmire. She looked a promising stayer when winning at Navan last month and gets a valuable fillies allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday is a Group One race over one mile. The Newmarket trio of Modern Games, Laurel and My Prospero dominate the market but all have shown their best form on firm terrain.

The ground at Newmarket is predicted to be good to soft so I am taking a chance with Light Infantry. He has a bit to find with his Newmarket conqueror Mutasbeq but is open to improvement and will be a double figure price.