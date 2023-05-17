News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question

Turf Talk: Famous Dante meeting kicks-off York Racecourse's 2023 season

Harrogate Advertiser horse racing correspondent Jeff Garlick’s latest weekly column.

By Jeff Garlick
Published 17th May 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:07 BST
Frankie Dettori is in action at York Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesFrankie Dettori is in action at York Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Frankie Dettori is in action at York Racecourse this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

York Racecourse kicked off their 2023 season with the famous ‘Dante’ meeting this week and it is the big race itself on Thursday.

This Group 2 event is a noted trial for the Epsom Derby and 2023’s renewal looks the most open for many a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top Newmarket yards invariably target this race, and Epictetus looks the best contender from headquarters.

The best local hope seems to be the Charlie Johnston-trained Dear My Friend.

Most Popular

The Johnston yard has won the race twice in the last six years, both times with outsiders. I think Dear My Friend has a decent chance of bursting a few bubbles of shorter priced rivals and he will be a decent price.

Frankie Dettori rides Epictetus for owner George Strawbridge and trainer John Gosden in the Dante and the same trio are represented by Free Wind in the Middleton Stakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frankie is two out of two on this five-year-old mare and a big run is expected

Stayers take centre stage on Friday with the Yorkshire Cup being the feature race.

Hamish created a great impression when winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last week and he will take a lot of beating if sent North.

Aiden O’Brien had three horses entered at the five day stage and I hope that Emily Dickinson is sent over to run on the Knavesmire. She looked a promising stayer when winning at Navan last month and gets a valuable fillies allowance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday is a Group One race over one mile. The Newmarket trio of Modern Games, Laurel and My Prospero dominate the market but all have shown their best form on firm terrain.

The ground at Newmarket is predicted to be good to soft so I am taking a chance with Light Infantry. He has a bit to find with his Newmarket conqueror Mutasbeq but is open to improvement and will be a double figure price.

Garlick’s Goodies: Thursday York 2:25 – Free Wind; 3:35 – Dear My Friend; Friday York 3:35 – Emily Dickinson; Saturday Newbury 3:35 – Light Infantry.

Related topics:York Racecourse