William Buick celebrates with the trophy after riding Hurricane Lane to win The Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse last year. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby saddled Hurricane Lane to win the race last year and now runs the short priced favourite New London. He looked impressive when winning the Group 3 Gordon Stakes on his last outing but he looks worth taking on at the current prices.

One horse that could be anything is the Roger Varian trained filly Haskoy. She has only raced twice in her life and ran very green when winning the Listed Galtrees Stakes at York. Her owners have stumped up £50,000 to supplement her for the race and have booked six times winner Frankie Dettori to do the steering. It’s a big ask to go from Listed races to Group One company but if there is one horse in the race to trouble the favourite it just could be Haskoy.

Ralph Beckett trains Haskoy and he also has a good chance of winning the Park Stakes with Kinross. This horse was very impressive when winning at the York Ebor meeting. He was well fancied for the big sprint won by Minzaal but was withdrawn due to the firm ground. Hopefully the ground on Town Moor will be more suitable, Frankie Dettori rides.

Beckett has some good fillies in his yard including Yesyes who runs in the Park Hill Stakes on Thursday. She returned from a 301 day break to run a great race when fourth in the Lily Langtry at Goodwood. She will be fresher than a lot of her rivals.

Mark and Charlie Johnson have high hopes that their young filly, Dance In The Grass, can end up competing in all the top races. She has won her only two races today over the stiff Sandown seven furlongs and the move up to a mile in the May Hill Stakes should have no fears for her

Garlick’s Doncaster’ Goodies

Thursday 2:35 – Dance In The Grass

Thursday 3:10 – Yesyes

Saturday 2:55 - Kinross