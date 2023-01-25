Turf Talk: Enurgemene's Clarence House Chase claims strengthened by switch to Cheltenham

Energumene clears the last hurdle to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The flexibility of the British horseracing authorities is seen to good effect this Saturday when the Clarence House Chase is run at Cheltenham. This race, which features the clash between Energumene and Edwardstone, was frozen off at Ascot last week but is now part of a bumper nine-race card on Cheltenham Trials Day.

I said last week that Energumene would come out on top and the switch to the course where he won the Champion Chase last year merely strengthens his claims

Pembroke was another tip of mine last week that was thwarted by the icy conditions, but he has been rerouted to the Ballymore Trial at Cheltenham.

This is a much tougher race than last week but if he is to have any pretentions of even running in the Ballymore Hurdle at the Festival then he must win this one in some style.

The same stable of Dan Skelton has Molly Olly Wishes declared at both Cheltenham and Doncaster, however she will face a tough rival wherever she runs. I would give her decent place prospects in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham which Paisley Park is trying to win for the fourth time.

The Skeltons also run their Gold Cup hope Protektorat in the Cotswold Chase. He is undoubtedly the best horse in the race but with the Gold Cup only six weeks away I am taking him on with the Malton-trained Sounds Russian.

Ruth Jefferson’s eight-year-old was runner-up in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day and if Protektorat is not fully fit he could cause an upset. Jefferson’s late father, Malcolm, won this race with Cape Tribulation in 2013, so the family has a history of success on this day..

Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Ga Law is entered at Cheltenham but I really hope his trainer, Jamie Snowden, sends him up North for a crack at the Skybet Chase at Doncaster. The further he went the better he went in November so the extra three furlongs at Donny looks the better option.

