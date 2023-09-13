News you can trust since 1836
Turf Talk: Desert Hero a good bet to do the business in St Leger at Doncaster

Harrogate Advertiser horse racing correspondent Jeff Garlick’s latest weekly column.
By Jeff Garlick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
Tom Marquand celebrates after riding Desert Hero to win The King George V Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot 2023. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesTom Marquand celebrates after riding Desert Hero to win The King George V Stakes on day three of Royal Ascot 2023. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
The St Leger is not only the longest Classic race run in England but it is also the oldest. It was established in 1776 by Anthony St Leger, an army officer and politician who lived near Doncaster.

Aiden O’Brien usually runs a battalion of his top juveniles each year but has only actually won the race six times. His Continuous went to the head of the ante-post betting following his defeat of previous favourite Gregory in the Great Voltigeur at York. But I am not convinced that represents Classic-winning form.

Desert Hero was the first Royal Ascot winner for King Charles in the Gordon Stakes and followed that up in a Group Three race at Goodwood. This is another step up in class, however he has shown amazing battling qualities to win both races and he will not go down without a fight at Doncaster.

The Royal colours were last seen victorious with Dunfermline in 1977 for Queen Elizabeth II, so let’s hope King Charles can emulate his mother with his first runner in a Classic.

There is a great supporting card to the St Leger with the Champagne Stakes and the Park Stakes both having Group Two status.

The Hannon family have provided the winner of the Champagne Stakes five times in the last 12 years and they send Rosallion north. An easy winner of a listed race at Ascot last time out, it should do the business.

Spycatcher was withdrawn from the Sprint Cup at Haydock last week because of fast ground, no such issues in the Park Stakes and it should go close.

The Portland Handicap is the usual cavalry charge down the Town Moor straight, and my pin has alighted on Call me Ginger as the possible winner.

Repeat winners are a feature of this race and last year’s victor (albeit in the steward’s room) will relish the conditions and, having won seven out of 10 starts in September, clearly likes the time of year.

Garlick’s Goodies: Saturday Doncaster 1:50 – Rosallion; 2:25 – Call me Ginger; 3:00 - Spycatcher; 3:35 – Desert Hero.

