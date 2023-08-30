Turf Talk: Could Frankie Dettori be talked out of retirement after making yet more headlines?

Frankie Dettori celebrates yet another win at York Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Ebor meeting at York last week provided some superb headlines, and it was Frankie Dettori who was responsible for most of them.

He gave a masterclass in race-riding to win on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte. He then won both big races on Saturday, on Kinross and Absurde, on what were probably his last-ever rides at York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been speculation that the bubbly Italian may be talked out of his retirement plans, but whatever his decision he has certainly been a great ambassador for our sport.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The racing action in Yorkshire continues on Saturday where it is ‘Beverley Bullet’ day. Three previous winners of the race take part again including Tis Marvellous, who has won for the last two years.

Dakota Gold and Judicial are the other two on the honours board and all three should run well.

However I am siding with Silkie Wilkie, trained by the in-form Karl Burke. This gelding has been highly tried in his last two races and a return to a handicap should be just what he needs. He is also a previous course-and-distance winner, which adds to his appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ITV cameras are showing two races from Beverley and four from Sandown, where I hope Midnight Mile can run a big race.

Richard Fahey’s filly won a Listed race at York and has since run well in a Group Three race at Haydock. A drop back in trip to a stiff mile at Sandown could be just what she needs.

The Solario Stakes at Sandown has attracted a good field of juvenile colts, with hopefully Starlore being the best of them. He won his only race in impressive fashion and has Ryan Moore in the saddle. The Irish raider Warnie looks the biggest danger and the one for the forecast.

Eagle’s Way got stuck in the Goodwood mud last time out and a return to better going could see this Sir Mark Prescott inmate put up a much better show in the Virgin Bet Handicap.