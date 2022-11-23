Corach Rambler won the Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Small fields have been the order of the day recently with trainers not keen to run their superstars on ground they consider unsuitable.

The recent rain will hopefully help things this weekend at Newbury where the Coral Gold Cup is the feature race. Old-timers like me still know this race as the ‘Hennessey’ due to the 60-year-long sponsorship by the supplier of fine brandy which ended in 2016.

This year’s renewal looks as competitive as ever. When Corach Rambler won the Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival I thought he looked the ideal type for a race such as this.

He won going away that day over an extended three miles, so Saturday’s extra distance should hold no terrors. He is trained in Scotland by Lucinda Russell.

Eight-year-olds have won the race four times in the last seven years, so he has an ideal profile for the race being a second-season chaser. Busselton and Lord Accord look to be his main dangers.

The two-mile chase that closes the Newbury card can fall to Amarillo Sky. He is a course and distance winner who won well at Cheltenham on his seasonal reappearance. He ticks a lot of boxes.

Djelo looked a useful addition to the Venetia Williams yard when winning on his English debut having won his only other race in France. He could be anything but such a lack of experience means he is worth taking on in the Gerry Fielden Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Theatre Glory has won her last three races in good style, so gets the nod to beat Djelo. Her stable companion, First Street, would be the selection if she is saved for a similar race next week.

Henderson can also take the Handicap Hurdle with the lightly-raced Walking On Air. He won at Newbury in January after a 305 day break so should have no trouble defying a 231 day absence on Saturday.

West Balboa is the one for the forecast.

