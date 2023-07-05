Ryan Moore rides Paddington to victory in the St James's Palace Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot 2023. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The Coral Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on Saturday is the first opportunity to witness a clash of generations, with this year’s three-year-olds taking on older horses.

Since her win in the Coronation Cup I had always fancied Emily Upjohn for this race. But, having witnessed Paddington triumph in the St James Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and seen the flood of money for this Aiden O’Brien-trained inmate, my thoughts have changed.

O’Brien trained Giants Causeway to double up at Ascot and Sandown and could match that feat with Paddington. Fillies do not have a great record in the Eclipse, plus Emily Upjohn is missing her regular partner, Frankie Dettori, who is suspended.

I still rate Upjohn highly and fancy her for the Arc De Triomphe in the autumn, but at the weights on Saturday, Paddington could just have her measure.

Ryan Moore, who rides Paddington, could have a good day as he has picked up the spare ride on Coppice in the Distaff, again due to Frankie’s misdemeanours.

Coppice was a convincing winner of the Sandringham Stakes at Ascot. Her main danger could be the Yorkshire-trained Breege, who had an impeded run when chasing her home at Ascot and is now better off at the weights.

Moore could get off to a flyer as in the opening race he rides the Karl Burke-trained Marshman. He was quietly fancied for the Kings Stand Stakes at Ascot but ran too freely from a poor draw. He was still only beaten five lengths and if he gets a favourable low draw could go well at decent odds.

At Haydock, Cumulonimbus could be the one to be on in the Old Newton Cup. He is two out of two at Haydock and won over course and distance last month.

Another to consider in this race is Alright Sunshine. I have had a small ante-post wager at massive odds on this eight-year-old and he is the one for the forecast.