Turf Talk: Clarence House Chase at Ascot should provide intriguing Anglo-Irish battle

There will be an intriguing Anglo-Irish battle in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday. In the red, white and blue corner is the Alan King-trained Edwardstone. In the emerald green corner is Energumene, trained by Irish maestro Willie Mullins.

Energumene suffered the only defeat of his chasing career in this race last year. But he went on to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, followed up at Punchestown and triumphed on his seasonal debut by 15 lengths.

Edwardstone is the new kid on the block, despite being the same age as Energumene. He won the Arkle Chase at the Festival, covering the same course 15 seconds faster than Energumene clocked on the next day, though the going was much softer. He uncharacteristically fell at Kempton over Christmas, but is usually a sound jumper.

This is a race to savour rather than bet on, but I believe the Irish challenger will prove too strong for Edwardstone on this occasion.

A better betting proposition may be Molly Olly’s Wishes in the Mares Hurdle. The key to her success is to have a decent gap between her runs as she has won her last three races after lengthy breaks and won this meeting last year.

Molly is also entered in a race at Lingfield on Sunday. If switched there then the selection would be her stablemate Get a Tonic.

The Peter Marsh Chase is the feature race at Haydock. You need a horse that acts on heavy going and has experience of these tricky fences here, so maybe Fontaine Collonges is the answer.

He defied a 302 day break to win over course and distance in November and is trained by Venetia Williams.

Alcester trainer Dan Skelton is in top form and his Pembroke could build on recent successes in the Novice Hurdle. He handled the mud when winning at Wetherby and Dan’s brother Harry heads North to ride this youngster.